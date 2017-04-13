Legislators Show Support For Special Insurance Enrollment For Expectant Mothers

HARTFORD, Conn (CBS Connecticut) – State senators from both parties are supporting legislation that would allow expectant mothers to enroll in health insurance outside of the yearly open enrollment period.
The bill would offer a special enrollment period for the mother after pregnancy is confirmed by a licensed healthcare provider, instead of having her wait until the baby is born to have access to insurance coverage.
Stratford Senator Kevin Kelly says prenatal care should be viewed as vital. “With the addition of that insurance and care, we will not only improve the health of the mother, but also through her delivery,” he said. “And by doing so, [we] reduce the cost.”
This was one of several bills to receive overwhelming support in the House of Representatives yesterday, as legislators also passed a Pay Equity bill and a self-serve liquor machine proposal. The expectant mothers bill awaits action in the state senate.