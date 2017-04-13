Gov. Malloy To Lobby For Pollution Regulation, Again

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy says Connecticut and eight other northeastern states will again lobby the federal government to assist them with mitigating pollution from power plants and factories in western and southern states.

Time after time, with little success, northeastern states have tried to get federal environmental officials to require upwind states to pay for anti-pollution gear, so harmful pollution can be eliminated before it catches the wind and heads north.

Governor Malloy admitted this latest push will not be easy. “Certain industries, including the coal industry, have fought us every step of the way,” he explained. “This is a hurdle we have to clear. I would hope the EPA changes its position, but if it doesn’t there are other recourses that we can and must take.”

One of those recourses would be legal action, which could have its own challenges in the Trump era.