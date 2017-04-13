Fatal Shooting In North Stonington

April 13, 2017 9:22 AM
connecticut state police, fatal shooting, North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) – State police say a shooting in North Stonington is being treated as a homicide.

The shooting was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said they were talking to a “person of interest” and there was no threat to the community.

No names were released.

A police cruiser had blocked off a driveway of a Lantern Hill Road home and a Major Crime Squad truck responded to the scene.

No other information was made public.

