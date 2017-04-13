At Home CT: Cybersecurity For Seniors

Jane Urban is the franchise owner from Home Instead Senior Care of West Hartford, and she joins Bill Pearse to discuss protecting seniors online.
Jane shares details on a new program to help seniors protect themselves which was developed in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance and Public Safety Canada. It gives seniors knowledge to protect themselves from fraud by understanding some ways they can be scammed, and implement some easy cybersecurity measures. More information can be found online at ProtectSeniorsOnline.com.