Programming Note: The Red Sox are on the air; Listen to Rush Limbaugh online. Read More

At Home CT: Cybersecurity For Seniors

April 13, 2017 3:12 PM

Jane Urban is the franchise owner from Home Instead Senior Care of West Hartford, and she joins Bill Pearse to discuss protecting seniors online.

Jane shares details on a new program to help seniors protect themselves which was developed in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance and Public Safety Canada. It gives seniors knowledge to protect themselves from fraud by understanding some ways they can be scammed, and implement some easy cybersecurity measures. More information can be found online at ProtectSeniorsOnline.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia