Woman Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police continue their investigation into a Tuesday accident involving a pedestrian.
Just before 2:30 p.m., police say 44-year-old town resident Stefanie Lantz was walking with her husband and two children near the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Trout Brook Drive.
Investigators say Lantz was the only one struck by the vehicle driven by 86-year-old Brandon Hickey, also of West Hartford.
Police say at the time, the traffic lights in the intersection were red for all vehicular traffic.
They say Hickey drove through the red light and struck Lantz.
She was treated at the scene and then transported to Hartford Hospital; there’s no word on her condition.