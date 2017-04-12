Woman Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle

April 12, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: pedestrian accident, west hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police continue their investigation into a Tuesday accident involving a pedestrian.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police say 44-year-old town resident Stefanie Lantz was walking with her husband and two children near the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Trout Brook Drive.

Investigators say Lantz was the only one struck by the vehicle driven by 86-year-old Brandon Hickey, also of West Hartford.

Police say at the time, the traffic lights in the intersection were red for all vehicular traffic.

They say Hickey drove through the red light and struck Lantz.

She was treated at the scene and then transported to Hartford Hospital; there’s no word on her condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia