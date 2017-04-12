This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 12, 2017

April 12, 2017 9:08 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Daniela Altimari, Reporter for the Hartford Courant looks ahead to the race for Governor.  Eager Republicans are lining up to run for governor, as the Democrats wait for Malloy.  And good news for Malloy– his job approval rating has improved as legislators take up taxing sugary drinks.

7:20- Lauren Amendola, Senior Director, Field Development with Autism Speaks is on the air to discuss Autism Awareness Month, taking place this April.

8:50- Rev. Carl Anderson, Vice President of Mission Effectiveness for Masonicare talks “National Health Care Decisions Week” taking place the week of April 16th through 22nd.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

