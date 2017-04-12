Police: 1 Teen Killed, Several Injured In Car Crash

April 12, 2017 9:02 AM
SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) — Police say one teenager was killed and five others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in struck a utility pole in Seymour.

No names were released but police say all the occupants of the car that struck the pole at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday were from 14 to 18 years old.

The force of the crash knocked over the pole and caused power outages to several hundred customers in the neighborhood.

First responders found the car on its roof with energized power lines around it.

Police say speed appears to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

 

