NY National Guardsman, New Milford Resident Named Army Photographer of the Year

April 12, 2017 2:08 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A member of the New York Army National Guard has been named the U.S. Army’s Military Photographer of the Year.

National Guard officials say Wednesday that Sgt. Harley Jelis, a New Milford, Connecticut resident, was selected for the honor during the Army’s annual Keith L. Ware Communications Award competition.

The competition is named after a major general who ran the Army’s public affairs efforts in the 1960s. It recognizes the work of Army photographers, journalist, and broadcasters in the active duty Army, the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.

Jelis is assigned to the 138th Public Affairs Detachment at Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor in Westchester County.

He’s scheduled to receive his award during an Army-wide public affairs conference in November.

 

