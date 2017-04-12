Firm Hired To Study Impact of New PawSox Stadium Proposals

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox and the city have jointly hired a national firm to explore the financial impact of a new stadium on the city’s downtown revitalization effort.

Pawtucket Director of Administration Tony Pires tells The Providence Journal that the consultants will study two new potential ballpark sites, as well as the team’s current location.

Brailsford & Dunlavey is the same firm that conducted the market analysis for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate when the new ownership group in 2015 sought to build a new stadium on former highway land in Providence.

The firm will analyze potential revenue and benefits from any new stadium, including how much sales, income and property taxes it might generate.

Pires hopes the $25,000 study will be completed by the end of next week.