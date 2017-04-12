Fire Destroys Manchester Liquor Store

(Manchester, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Manchester officials say a liquor store that caught fire early this morning is a total loss.

The call came in just before 4:00 a.m. to M&R Liquors on Tolland Turnpike.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the windows, roof, and doors; flames were spotted in the rear corner of the roof.

The building was fully involved within five minutes, officials say, with a partial roof collapse shortly thereafter.

Crews were pulled back to fight the fire from the outside.

The blaze was under control within an hour.

Investigators say the building was not equipped with sprinklers or a fire alarm and the contents within helped to fuel the flames.

No injuries were reported.