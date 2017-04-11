This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 11, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dr. Toni de Marcaida, Director of the David & Rhoda Chase Family Movement Disorders Center at Hartford HealthCare talks Parkinson’s Awareness Month. April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and Dr. de Marcaida talks about what the center is doing to treat this disease, new options and unique classes like “boxing” to help patients living with Parkinson’s Disease.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of Journal Inquirer, says the highest courts are about political power, not the law. Find out more…
8:50- Cal Miller of Miller foods shares tips on planning the perfect Easter dinner or lunch.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.