Meals On Wheels Volunteer Killed By Truck She Had Been Driving

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP and WTIC) — A woman delivering food for the Meals on Wheels program has been killed by her pickup truck as it rolled over her in a Clinton driveway.

Police say 78-year-old Carol Moriarty was making a delivery to a home in Clinton on Tuesday and her pickup truck was parked on an incline in the driveway. They say when she returned to the truck it began to roll backward and she tried to stop it but was knocked down.

Moriarty suffered head injuries and died on the way to a hospital.

Clinton Police said the truck was owned by her family, and she was not used to the vehicle.

Police said Moriarty may have been standing outside of the vehicle, leaning in to try to operate the parking brake, when the truck started moving.

She may have been hit by the open door, and fell under the vehicle.

Moriarty was from Old Lyme. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for a senior center based in Clinton and Old Saybrook.

The Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to people who can’t buy or prepare their own food, especially the elderly.