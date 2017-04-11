Health Director: Hotel Ballroom Can Reopen

April 11, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut Convention Center, Marriott Hartford Downtown, Norovirus

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford’s city health director has given the okay for the Marriott Hartford Downtown to reopen its ballroom and resume normal operations.

The ballroom was ordered closed April 6after about 20 students and adults fell ill while attending a three-day event at the Connecticut Convention Center and the hotel.

In a statement, Dr. Gary Ruhle says those sickened presented with Norovirus-like symptoms, including vomiting.

Ruhle did not definitively say what the exact cause of the illenesses was.

The high school students and teachers were on hand for an event sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators Association at the time of the illnesses.

Ruhle says the Marriott Hotel Downtown has complied with all aspects of the health order.

