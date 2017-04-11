Face Connecticut Host Sam Gingerella Dies After Battle With Cancer

(CBS Connecticut) — The host of WTIC-AM’s Sunday morning Face Connecticut public affairs program has died after a battle with cancer. Sam Gingerella was 63-years-old.

Below is a copy of his obituary:

Samuel James “Sammy” Gingerella died on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the age of 63, at the Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

Sammy is survived by his two sisters, Lisa M. Tirrell of Pawcatuck, CT and Catherine A. Studley of Lakeville, MA, his brother-in-law’s, Ken E. Tirrell and John E. Studley Jr., a nephew, Brian W. Tirrell and two nieces Andrea J. Tirrell and Rachael A. Studley. Sam enjoyed his many cousins in R.I. and CT. Sam is preceded in death by his father and mother Frank and Melanie (Gagnon) Gingerella.

Sammy was born on June 10, 1953, in Westerly, R.I. and graduated from the Westerly High School in 1971. He played high school football for the Westerly Bulldogs and kept in touch with his teammates for many years. Sam attended the University of Rhode Island and he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He left to find his true calling in radio.

Sammy began his work life at a young age at the Crossroad’s Restaurant, owned and operated by his grandfather, father and uncle. He became interested in radio broadcasting and began his radio career at WERI in Westerly R.I., alongside Chris Berman now of ESPN. He ultimately made his home in Middletown, CT, where he resided for many years up until his death. For over 15 years and just before his illness, he was a radio personality and reporter at WTIC 1080 AM, in Farmington, CT and he hosted the program Face Connecticut which aired every Sunday morning.

Sammy was an accomplished saxophone player and he played in numerous bands as a teen and adult. Most notably, he performed with the band Bastille. Bastille recorded a 44 rpm in 1972 which can be found and heard on the internet today. He played in numerous venues across New England. Sam enjoyed photography and taking pictures of landscapes and portraits of his family. He loved Misquamicut Beach and the gulf coast beaches of Florida. He loved surfing, sports, working out at the gym and dabbling with the piano and guitar. He especially loved the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and UConn Women’s basketball teams. He adored his nephew Brian and his nieces Andrea and Rachael.

A memorial remembrance will be announced at a later date. As Sam lived with diabetes for most of his life, please consider donations to the P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. The family would like to especially thank the caregivers of Middlesex Hospital, ITN Central CT and all the wonderful, caring friends who assisted Sam each day.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 12 to May 11, 2017