Connecticut Releases Latest Deck Of Cold Case Playing Cards

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut prosecutors have released a fourth deck of “cold case playing cards,” hoping someone playing with them might offer a tip to help solve a crime.
Each card in the standard deck includes the face and story of a homicide victim or missing person whose case has gone unsolved.
The cards are sold to inmates in the state’s prisons. Proceeds from the sale of the cards are used to produce subsequent decks.
Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane says the cards have generated 675 tips since the program was started more than six years ago.
Authorities say 20 cases featured on the previous three decks of cards have since been solved, several as a result of those tips.
