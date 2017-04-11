Best Fish Sandwiches In Connecticut

By Gillian Burdett With 600-plus miles of shoreline and major commercial fishing ports in New London and Stonington, fresh seafood is plentiful in Connecticut. Commercial fishermen in the state land more than 8 million pounds of fish, lobster, crab and squid each year. Add to that the nearby bounties of New Bedford and Gloucester in Massachusetts, Point Judith in Rhode Island and the haul from Portland, Maine, and it’s easy to see why fresh fish is ever-present on restaurant menus throughout the state. Whether you are looking for a classic battered and fried hunk of scrod wrapped in waxed paper, or something more upscale and exotic, Connecticut restaurateurs have stepped up to and filled the plate when it comes to fish sandwiches.

Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale

86 Boston Post Road

Westbrook, CT 06498

(860) 669-0767

www.ljfishtale.com Lenny & Joe’s regularly makes “Best Of” lists for Connecticut seafood restaurants. Diners can order their scrod broiled of fried. Either way, expect a large, fresh fish filet served with an overflowing basket of fries. The Westbrook location features an indoor dining room with an outdoor feel thanks to three walls of windows. Lenny & Joe’s also has locations in Madison and New Haven.

Fresh Salt at Saybrook Point Inn

2 Bridge St.

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

(860) 316-2101

www.saybrook.com Fresh Salt’s lunch menu features a beer-battered fried flounder sandwich that replaces the traditional tartar sauce with an avocado-sriracha aioli for an unexpected kick. Served up with their beyond ordinary slaw (just a hint of fennel), this is the go-to spot for a high-end fish sandwich. Located at Saybrook Point, Fresh Salt ranks high for its nautical atmosphere and sweeping ocean views. Reservations are recommended, particularly during the busy summer season.



The Blue Oar

16 Snyder Road

Haddam, CT 06438

(860) 345-2994

www.blueoarct.wixsite.com For a freshwater fish sandwich, check out Blue Oar on the bank of the Connecticut River. They serve up catfish Cajun style on a hard roll with a roasted pepper aioli. Blue Oar is seasonal, open Mother's Day through the end of September. They do not have a liquor license, but diners may bring their own bottle. The outdoor seating offers a spectacular view of the water and marina where diners who chose to boat in may dock their vessel. Blue Oar is casual but slightly more upscale than traditional New England seafood shacks.



Sono Seaport Seafood

100 Water St.

South Norwalk, CT 06854

(203) 854-9483

www.sonoseaportseafood.com Originally a seafood market, Sono’s is now a full-service restaurant and bar overlooking Norwalk Harbor. Diners can enjoy a traditional fried cod sandwich (with all the fixings) at a picnic table overlooking the water. Don’t be surprised to find a gull or two hanging around in search of free french fries. At Sono, seafood is often served with live music on the deck making for a complete dining and entertainment experience.