West Hartford Man Charged In Road Rage Incident

April 10, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Road Rage, west hartford

(WEST HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A West Hartford man  has been arrested in a  road rage incident which began in Hartford and  involved a gun.West Hartford Police were contacted  by a person who told them a man pulled up to them at Whiting Lane  and spit on her vehicle and yelled racial slurs.The victim told police  the suspect, identified as  James Mahler brandished what she believed to be  a hand gun.

Officers were able to see saliva on the victim’s vehicle.The  victim was able to get the license plate of the other vehicle and  Mahler was found at his home.He denied having a gun and no gun was located.

Mahler was charged Breach of Peace  and was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

