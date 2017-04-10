West Hartford Man Charged In Road Rage Incident

(WEST HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A West Hartford man has been arrested in a road rage incident which began in Hartford and involved a gun.West Hartford Police were contacted by a person who told them a man pulled up to them at Whiting Lane and spit on her vehicle and yelled racial slurs.The victim told police the suspect, identified as James Mahler brandished what she believed to be a hand gun.
Officers were able to see saliva on the victim’s vehicle.The victim was able to get the license plate of the other vehicle and Mahler was found at his home.He denied having a gun and no gun was located.
Mahler was charged Breach of Peace and was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.