This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 10, 2017

April 10, 2017 9:11 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News.Business Analyst, says although it may seem like a lame excuse, stormy weather in March, which followed mild conditions in February, caused job creation to slump in March. The economy added a lower than expected 98,000 jobs.

7:20- Joe Courtney, Congressman CT-2, discusses the Syrian air attack and the Gorsuch conformation.  Courtney also says the Navy build up needs a comprehensive approach.

8:50– Mayor Monday continues with Donald S. Stein, First Selectman Town of Barkhamsted.  Stein talks MDC’s Barkhamsted Reservoir and the four state forests in town.  Between them, they gives roughly 50% open space and a lot of nature-based recreation opportunities.  Barkhamsted is a bedroom community of about 3700 people, with a few small, high class manufacturing businesses dependent on tourists. Learn more.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

