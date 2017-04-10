This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 10, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News.Business Analyst, says although it may seem like a lame excuse, stormy weather in March, which followed mild conditions in February, caused job creation to slump in March. The economy added a lower than expected 98,000 jobs.
7:20- Joe Courtney, Congressman CT-2, discusses the Syrian air attack and the Gorsuch conformation. Courtney also says the Navy build up needs a comprehensive approach.
8:50– Mayor Monday continues with Donald S. Stein, First Selectman Town of Barkhamsted. Stein talks MDC’s Barkhamsted Reservoir and the four state forests in town. Between them, they gives roughly 50% open space and a lot of nature-based recreation opportunities. Barkhamsted is a bedroom community of about 3700 people, with a few small, high class manufacturing businesses dependent on tourists. Learn more.
