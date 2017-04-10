Man Wounded In New Haven Shooting

April 10, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: New Haven, shooting

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Haven police say a man was shot this morning on a city street.

Around 8:40, police say they received information from witnesses that a man was spotted limping after gunfire was reported on Vernon Street between Congress and Davenport Avenues.

Police say a short time later they were alerted to a walk-in gunshot victim in the emergency department of Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Detectives say the victim was apparently fired upon from a passing vehicle on Vernon Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia