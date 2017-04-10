Man Wounded In New Haven Shooting

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Haven police say a man was shot this morning on a city street.
Around 8:40, police say they received information from witnesses that a man was spotted limping after gunfire was reported on Vernon Street between Congress and Davenport Avenues.
Police say a short time later they were alerted to a walk-in gunshot victim in the emergency department of Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Detectives say the victim was apparently fired upon from a passing vehicle on Vernon Street.