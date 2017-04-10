Lifeguard Who Spied On Female Co-workers Gets Probation

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut lifeguard has been sentenced to five years’ probation for secretly videotaping his female co-workers.

The Connecticut Post reportsthat a judge sentenced 30-year-old Michael Collins to 10 years in prison, but suspended the sentence.

That sentence could be imposed if Collins does not successfully complete five years of probation. He was convicted of state voyeurism charges.

Prosecutors say Collins was the head lifeguard at a beach in Westport and hid cameras in two clocks inside the beach’s lifeguard shack.

Two female lifeguards reported the suspicious clocks to police in 2015. Authorities found the cameras and later discovered memory cards containing hundreds of videos, including some showing lifeguards undressing.

Defense attorneys say Collins is receiving treatment for psychological problems.

