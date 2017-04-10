Initial Connecticut Court Appearance In Bridgeport Murder/Assault/Abudction

(CBS Connecticut) — Making his first Connecticut court appearance today was a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death, abducting his 6-year-old daughter, and severely wounding another woman in Bridgeport.

Oscar Hernandez’s defense attorney John Gulash says bond was set at 2-million dollars — although Hernandez was subject to an immigration hold.

“Even if his bond were much much lower, and if her were able to theoretically post a bond, he would not be getting out, but rather he would be delivered to the custody of immigration authorities,” Gulash said.

Police captured Hernandez in Pennsylvannia in February after a chase.

He had his 6-year-old daughter in the car at the time.

Hernandez recently waived extradition in Pennsylvannia. He appeared in court in Bridgeport.

“It’s obviously a very serious matter, and he is taking it very seriously,” Gulash said.

The child’s mother, Nadia Gonzalez, was stabbed to death in her Bridgeport home.