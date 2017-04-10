Highway Cycle Swarm Nets Arrests

(Bridgeport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are urging motorists and motorcyclists to share the roads with safety after an incident Sunday on Interstate 95 involving about 18 motorcycles.
Troopers say they began receiving 911 calls that a group of about 18 cyclists were speeding, weaving in and out of lanes and driving recklessly. They say the calls started in Stamford.
Trooper Kelly Grant says they spoted the cycles exiting I-95 on to the Route 8/25 connector in Bridgeport.
She says several in the group fled again but not before they collared 39-year-old Jakob Ruminski of Norwalk and 31-year-old Evan Trim of Milford.
Both face reckless driving and other offenses.
Grant says as the weather warms, drivers need to be cognizant of increased motorcycle activity and, conversely, cyclists should obey traffic laws and refrain from speeding, weaving in and out of lanes, and other unsafe practices.