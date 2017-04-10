Fire Leaves 4 Injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say four people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Haven.

The fire was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four adults and one child escaped from the home, but three of them were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for a leg injury that acting Deputy Chief Ben Vargas says may be a broken ankle.

The house is a total loss and the fire was so intense that flames damaged two adjacent homes.

The blaze was under control by 9 p.m. but firefighters remains on the scene to douse hotspots.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

