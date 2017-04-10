Fatal Domestic Investigation Continues In New Britain

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The investigation continues in New Britain into a reported domestic disturbance that proved fatal and triggered an AMBER Alert.

Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Yasheeka Miles.

Officers responded to the disturbance at a unit in a complex on North Mountain Road late Friday night.

They say 36-year-old Patrick Miles had already taken off with his 2-year-old daughter Paisley. That led to the AMBER Alert early Saturday morning.

The little girl was eventually found safe in New York City but Patrick Miles is still at large.

Police say they have secured a pair of warrants charging the 36-year-old with one count each of probation violation, for now.

The medical examiner says Yasheeka Miles died from a gunshot wound to the head. The case has been deemed a homicide.

Detectives ask anyone with information in the case to call them at (860) 826-3000 or the tip line at (860) 826-3199.