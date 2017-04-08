Weather Alert: Flood Warning for the Connecticut River at Hartford from Friday evening until further notice. Read More

Metro-North Temporary Bridge Collapses With Passenger On It

April 8, 2017 2:31 PM

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A metal bridge linking a Metro-North train to a platform in Connecticut collapsed as passengers were exiting.
Witnesses said a woman appeared to have suffered an injury to her hand as the temporary bridge at the Stratford station collapsed just before 1 p.m. on Saturday while she was walking on it. A man also on the bridge did not appear to be hurt.
The metal slab allowed passengers to leave the northbound train and cross the tracks nearest the platform that were under repair. The New Haven-bound train was using the middle tracks.
The passenger appeared shaken, and workers helped her walk up the part of the bridge that stayed attached to the platform.
A Metro-North spokesman said he was notaware of the accident, but would have details later.

