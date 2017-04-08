Weather Alert: Flood Warning for the Connecticut River at Hartford from Friday evening until further notice. Read More

Habitat For Humanity Set To Bring New Life To “Ghost House”

April 8, 2017 1:25 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and officials from Habitat for Humanity are planning to make an announcement about the future of New Haven’s “Ghost House.”
The “Ghost House” got its nickname locally because of its vacant and dilapidated state, but is officially known as the Merritt Brown House.
The house was built in 1830, is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is part of the Quinnipiac River National Register Historic District.
Blumenthal said Monday’s announcement will provide more information about bringing “new life” to the site.
Blumenthal said he also wants to focus attention on President Trump’s proposed budget which would eliminate Community Development Block Grants and the HOME Investment Partnership Program _ a major source of funding for Habitat for Humanity nationwide and in Connecticut.

