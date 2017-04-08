Connecticut Optometrists Seek To Limit Online Eye Exams

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut optometrists are joining their colleagues
across the country in pushing back against new technology that allows consumers
to get prescriptions for contact lenses and glasses online.
They’re arguing that potential medical problems can be overlooked without a
face-to-face exam from a doctor.
But proponents of these limited eye exams argue they provide both financial
savings and convenience.
Montville state Rep. Kevin Ryan, who holds a doctor of optometry degree, says
people are taking a risk by using the online tests. He’s proposed a bill that
would require face-to-face exams for contact lens prescriptions.
Chicago-based Opternative is one of several companies offering the technology
and is fighting bill. Its test involves using a smartphone as a remote control
to indicate what the patient sees on a computer screen?”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)