Wolcott Police Report Skimming

(Wolcott, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Wolcott, police are looking for a pair of suspects in connection with recent fraudulent use of debit cards.

Investigators say a skimming device is believed to have been used in order to obtain a card number. The owner was still in possession of the card at the time the alleged fraudulent use occurred on April 3, according to police.

The card number was reported to have been used at a Hamden Walmart on Dixwell Avenue on April 3.

Police say once a purchase was made, one of the suspects returned to the register and attempted to use the same card again, which was then denied.

Attempts by the suspect to use several other cards were also denied, as well.

Wolcott police ask anyone with any information on the skimming to call them at (203) 879-8120.