South Windsor Police Advise Of Coyote Sightings

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in one local town are getting the word out on an uptick of coyote sightings as the weather starts to turn warmer.

Police and the town’s animal control division say there have been an increased number of resident complaints.

As a result, they’re reminding pet owners to be mindful of wildlife particularly at dawn and dusk, when animals are most active.

Homeowners are discouraged from leaving food outside around their homes. They are also advised to secure trash cans and take in bird feeders.

If a coyote is spotted, residents are advised to make loud noises and behave aggressively.

However, experts say if the animal resists noise or otherwise shows aggression or appears to be sick, residents should contact South Windsor Police at (860) 644-2551.