Sex Assault Suspect Charged In Torrington

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Torrington police say a man is facing charges he sexually assaulted a young girl over a period of time.

Officers say 45-year-old Jose Martinez was picked up in Waterbury as he got off a train from New York this morning.

According to Torrington police, a 14-year-old girl told them she’d been repeatedly assaulted from the time she was 11 years old.

Police are also investigating a pair of other cases where Martinez is a suspect.

He had fled the area prior to the arrest warrants being signed, police say.

Martinez faces charges of sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and unlawful restraint.

His bond was set at $300,000.

They say Martinez’s prior address was in Torrington but that has been sealed in order to protect the alleged victim.