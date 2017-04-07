Breaking News: President Trump Orders Military Strike Against Syrian Regime Read More

Gun Permit Presentation Legislation Returns To Capitol

April 7, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, gun permit, Ron Pinciaro

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Legislation that would have required those carrying handguns in public, to produce their gun permit when requested by a police officer, has failed to clear the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee. The proposal appears to be dead for the session.

Ron Pinciaro, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, says there were concerns about the Second Amendment and from some urban lawmakers who worried the measure might result in more racial profiling. Pinciaro says he refused to agree to a compromise which would have allowed gun permits from other states to be recognized in Connecticut.

Gun-control advocates vow to push the proposal again next year. In 2016, similar legislation ran out of time in the legislature.

Current law requires those openly carrying only to show their permit to police, if there’s reasonable suspicion of a crime.

