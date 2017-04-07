Group Home Workers Charged With Abusing Client

(CBS Connecticut) — Police have arrested two group home workers employed at a Hamden facility on charges of abusing a client.

Victoria Dancy and Melissa Smith are accused of hitting a 19-year-old woman with a broom and a mop handle, while they were trying to restrain the woman.

Dancy allegedly choked the woman while she was lying on her back.

The incident was captured on video.

Both group home employees are charged with cruelty to persons and assaulting a disabled person. Dancy is also charged with strangulation.

The incident came to light when the young woman’s mother noticed she had bruises.

The mother contacted the state Department of Developmental Services to begin an investigation.