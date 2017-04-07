Weather Alert: Flood Warning for the Connecticut River at Hartford from Friday evening until further notice. Read More

Gambler Linked To Mickelson Convicted Of Insider Trading

April 7, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: insider trading, Phil Mickelson, William Walters

NEW YORK (AP) – A Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson has been found guilty of insider trading charges.

The verdict Friday capped a three-week trial in federal court in New York City for William “Billy” Walters.

The 70-year-old sports gambler was convicted by a jury that deliberated over two days.

Mickelson never testified though he had been on a list of prospective witnesses. Sentencing was set for July.

A prosecutor had said Mickelson earned nearly $1 million after Walters told him to buy Dean Foods Co. stock in 2012.

The Securities and Exchange Commission cited Mickelson in a lawsuit and Mickelson agreed to repay it.

Walters was convicted of earning over $40 million illegally.

Mickelson wasn’t charged.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia