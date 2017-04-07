After Illness, City Orders Marriott Ballroom And Surrounding Areas Closed For Cleaning

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – After students at a music convention in Hartford reported falling ill last weekend, city officials have ordered the Hartford Marriott Downtown to close its ballroom and surrounding areas until they undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization.

“On Monday, we received reports of approximately 20 students and several adults becoming ill while attending a three-day event at the Connecticut Convention Center and the Hartford Marriott sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators Association,” said Dr. Gary Rhule, director of health and human services “Since then, we have learned of similar illnesses involving two other groups that stayed and attended events at the Hartford Marriott last weekend and early this week.”

The high schoolers at the music convention suffered Norovirus-like symptoms, including vomiting, said officials.

City officials say they are working with the State Department of Public Health to interview people who attended the events, along with convention center and hotel staff. State officials are also conducting tests on samples taken from the hotel, in an effort to determine the source of the illnesses.

The Marriott is fully cooperating with the investigation, said officials. The adjacent Connecticut Convention Center is not subject to the order the city imposed on the hotel.