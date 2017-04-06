Programming Note: Today's Red Sox game has been postponed to 2:05pm on April 13.

West Hartford Man Charged In Deadly Crash

April 6, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Avon, Bennett Dunbar, Farmington, Janet Pulver, west hartford

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A West Hartford man has been charged in connection with a deadly four-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Farmington last fall.

Bennett Dunbar, 27, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment in the October 20, 2016 crash that killed Janet Pulver, 66 of Avon, said police.

Police say Dunbar was driving recklessly and speeding when his vehicle crossed the center lines of the road and struck Pulver’s vehicle, near the intersection with Farm Glen Boulevard.

Dunbar was due to be arraigned Thursday.

