Programming Note: Today's Red Sox game has been postponed to 2:05pm on April 13.

Tribes Guaranteeing Slot Arrangement With State

April 6, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Casinos, East Windsor, Mashantucket Pequot, MGM, Mohegan

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes say they’ll guarantee their existing revenue sharing agreement and chip in some more money if they’re allowed to build a satellite casino in East Windsor.

In a letter sent Thursday to state officials, the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans said they’ll give Connecticut 25 percent of the revenues generated from slot machines and table games at the new facility.

The tribes now share 25 percent of the slot machine revenues from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. In 2015, that added up to nearly $268 million.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said legislation authorizing the casino is in doubt because of concerns raised by Attorney General Jepsen.

The tribes want to build the casino to compete a new MGM casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia