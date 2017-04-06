Regents Approve Administrative Consolidation Plan

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Connecticut board of Regents for Higher Education, Thursday, approved a recommendation to consolidate administrative personnel across the 17 colleges and universities and an operational consolidation plan at the 12 community colleges, to help meet serious budgetary challenges.

In a letter released Monday to the CSCU community, President Mark Ojakian said it has become abundantly clear the system’s operational costs are outpacing revenues, “creating a true structural deficit.”

Ojakian says his plan integrates “back office” functions, such as purchasing and human resources, at the various schools.

He’s also calling for a significant reduction of campus leadership at the community colleges.

State funding to the system has declined 12.4 percent in recent years, and Ojakian says the system faces a deficit of at least $38 million next fiscal year.

