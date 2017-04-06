Programming Note: Today's Red Sox game has been postponed to 2:05pm on April 13.

Rain, Snowmelt Could Cause Flooding In New England

April 6, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Flooding, rain, storm, weather

The latest storm to hit New England is bringing the threat of flooding instead of snow.

The National Weather Service has placed flood advisories and watches across the region in anticipation of heavy rain Thursday across the six states, including Connecticut.

Flood watches are in effect for much of the region beginning Thursday and running through Saturday.

The rain could be heavy at times.

Meteorologist Eric Schwibs says the ground is saturated with melting snow, and that it won’t take much rain to cause river levels to rise.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia