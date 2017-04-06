Programming Note: Today's Red Sox game has been postponed to 2:05pm on April 13.

Hernandez Enraged By Disrespect, Prosecutor Says

April 6, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, trial

BOSTON (AP) – A prosecutor in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez says in closing arguments that Hernandez killed two men because he had “an illogical sense of being disrespected.”

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan told jurors Hernandez killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after de Abreu bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink on him. He said Hernandez became enraged because he saw it as a sign of disrespect.

Haggan told jurors Thursday: “You know who the killer is.”

Hernandez’s lawyer told jurors during his closing argument that Hernandez’s former friend, Alexander Bradley, killed the two men over a drug deal. Bradley was the government’s star witness.

Hernandez is already serving life in prison for the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

