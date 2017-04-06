Programming Note: Today's Red Sox game has been postponed to 2:05pm on April 13.

Former National Guardsman Sentenced In Sexual Assault Case

April 6, 2017 1:05 PM
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former National Guard soldier who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 17 months in prison.

The Connecticut Post reports that 21-year-old Christopher Wright pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of reckless endangerment on Wednesday.

Police say Wright approached the girl and her friend at the Danbury Fair Mall in October.

Investigators say Wright then drove the girl to his Bridgeport home where they watched movies and he assaulted her. Police say Wright recorded video of the girl.

Wright was sentenced to serve 17 months of a three-year-sentence, with the remainder suspended for with three years’ probation.

 

