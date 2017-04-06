THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS IN HARTFORD COUNTY UNTIL 9 PM

Five Indicted In Hartford Cold Case

April 6, 2017 6:33 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A federal grand jury has indicted five people in connection with a 2009 kidnapping and homicide in Hartford.
Prosecutors say the five were involved in robbing people they believed were drug dealers in the city and all five participated in the abduction and shooting of 35-year-old Charles Teasley of West Hartford.

Teasley was found shot to death in the back of a parked car on a Hartford street on January 12, 2009.

The five, who could face the federal death penalty, include two Bloomfield residents, 35-year-old Harold Cook and 41-year-old Gerund

Mickens. The other three are identified as 35-year-old Terrell Hunter, 42-year-old Douglas Lee and 40-year-old Jesus Ashanti, all from Hartford.

All five are in custody pending their next court appearances. It is not clear if they have hired lawyers.

 

