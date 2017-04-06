Programming Note: Today's Red Sox game has been postponed to 2:05pm on April 13.

Dad Who Dragged Teen Daughter Through School Avoids Prison

April 6, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: court ruling, New London, risk of injury to minor

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who dragged his 13-year-old daughter through her school, giving her bruises and rug burns, has been spared prison time.

The Day of New London reports that 36-year-old Mark Thornton was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation. He had faced up to 10 years in prison after being convicted in September of risk of injury to a minor.

Prosecutors say the Mashantucket man dragged the eighth-grader by the wrists and ankles from outside a classroom to the school’s main office in September 2015 after she refused to leave with him for a counseling appointment.

Thornton said he could have handled the situation differently, but he was desperately trying to get help for the girl, who kept running away. She is currently in state care.

