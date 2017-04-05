Trial Underway In Killing Of Guardsman From Connecticut

April 5, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Julian Cartie, New Britain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a National Guard soldier from Connecticut eight years ago just before he deployed to Iraq has started.

The Republican newspaper reports that the prosecution and defense made opening statements Tuesday in the murder trial of Michal Rodriguez.

Authorities say the Holyoke man shot 25-year-old Julian Cartie, a former high school football star in New Britain, Connecticut, in Springfield in February 2009.

The prosecutor in openings said Cartie, his brother and a friend were headed to a chicken restaurant after a night out just before Cartie was sent overseas when he got into a confrontation with Rodriguez.

A defense attorney said the shooting was self-defense, and Cartie was drunk and aggressive as he approached Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was not arrested until in 2014.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia