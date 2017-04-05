This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 5, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- David Lightman, National political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers discusses the Susan Rice reports. A new McClatchy-Marist poll shows Trump’s approval ratings are floundering.
7:50- Dr. Todd Falcone, an ENT specialist at UConn Health shares the latest on allergy season this spring and what allergy sufferers can expect in the future forecast as the weather heats up.
8:20- Carolyn Kuan of Hartford Symphony Orchestra previews The Planets: Different Worlds, April 7-9th at The Bushnell and Lies You Can Believe In, April 27th at Real Art Ways.
8:50- Howard Stoffer, Associate Professor of National Security at the University of New Haven, former US foreign service officer and Deputy Executive Director in the UN Security Council, is on the air.
