Student Death Ruled An Accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A medical examiner has ruled that accidental asphyxia was the cause of death of a Connecticut college student who died after choking on pancakes during an eating contest on campus.
The New York City chief medical examiner’s office released autopsy results Wednesday for Caitlin Nelson, a 20-year-old student from Clark,
New Jersey, who attended Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. The official cause of death was “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by bolus of food.”
Nelson died at a hospital in New York on Sunday, three days after collapsing during a pancake-eating contest at the Catholic school. Nursing students and first-responders performed lifesaving measures at the scene and she was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Her father, James, was a Port Authority police officer who died on 9/11.
