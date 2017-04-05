South Windsor Police Report Vehicle Burglaries

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In South Windsor, police are advising residents to lock their vehicles after a string of recent burglaries in town.

Police officials say there’ve been over a dozen reported vehicle burglaries. They say the burglaries have been spread out all over town and in each case, the vehicle was unlocked.

Items stolen include cash, phones, sunglasses, wallets, computers, and GPS systems, among other things.

These incidents come on the heels of similar burglaries reported in several area towns.

Police say don’t leave keys or fobs in the vehicle, as it could be stolen as well.

They advise locking vehicle doors and leaving home exterior lights on.

In addition, police say residents should call them if they spot any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.