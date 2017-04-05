Police: Man Steals Glasses, Leads Them On Chase

April 5, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: police pursuit, theft, Westport

(Westport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Westport police are charging a man after they say he stole a pair of glasses from a local store, then led officers on a pursuit, before turning on them and injuring the two.

It started around 9:30 at the OptiCare on the Post Road East.

Police say the suspect appeared disoriented when they were dispatched as part of a welfare check.

Tracy Edwards of Bridgeport then fled in a grey Pontiac at high rate of speed.

Officers broke of the pursuit when it was deemed too dangerous.

They then collared the 44-year-old suspect after a short foot chase after he crashed his car.

The man kicked and punched the officers before they gained the upper hand.  The officers were treated for minor injuries.

Edwards is facing larceny, assault and other charges.

