Troopers ID Man Shot By Police At Columbia Motel

April 5, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: COLUMBIA, trooper involved shooting

COLUMBIA, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police have identified the man shot and wounded by a state trooper Tuesday at a motel in Columbia.

Police say Jay Olson, 54, of New Mexico was shot by police after he pointed a gun at them, as they were at the Hop River Motel on Route 66 investigating a car reported stolen out of New Mexico. Olson was staying at the motel.

Olson remained at Hartford Hospital Wednesday morning with what were described as non-life threatening injuries, said police. He has been charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer. Bond was set at $500,000.

No troopers were injured. State police detectives are investigating.

