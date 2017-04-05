Newtown Police Investigate Fatal Crash

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Newtown police say a woman involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Mount Pleasant Road has died of her injuries.
Police say Delores Hake, 86, of Southbury was a passenger in a GMC Terrain that slammed into an oncoming Buick Lesabre around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection with Taunton Lane. She succumbed to her injuries at Danbury Hospital, said authorities.
Though the investigation is ongoing, police say it appears that the driver of the Buick, Terrelle Anderson, 32, of Bridgeport crossed over the double yellow center line and collided with the GMC, which was driven by Forest Herron, 86, of Southbury. Both drivers were also taken to Danbury Hospital.