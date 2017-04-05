Human Trafficking Bill Advances

April 5, 2017
Connecticut, Human Trafficking

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Democratic and Republican lawmakers say they want to pass legislation this session that addresses a Danbury-based human trafficking ring police say exploited young men with mental health issues.

Authorities say the men were plied with drugs and money and delivered to wealthy clients to have sex for money after they had built up substantial drug debts. Three men have been arrested so far in connection with the case. More arrests are expected.

The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday to forward a bill that creates tougher crimes for human trafficking. Stamford State Rep. William Tong, the committee’s Democratic House chairman, says lawmakers are “well aware” of the Danbury case “and want to do something on it.”

The bill will likely be changed after it moves to the House of Representatives.

